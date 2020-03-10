Shaheen Bhatt: I wish I had opened about my depression to Alia Bhatt earlier

Shaheen Bhatt has always been vocal about battling depression ever since she was 12, and has even written a book on the same. And now, she pours her heart out once again in a post that must be read by one and all! Talking to Humans of Bombay, she was as candid as one could get. It was an emotionally transparent confession that highlights the vitality of speaking about your emotional turmoil.

She said that mental illness has been a part of her life ever since she was 12. She woke up every day and felt empty and confused. For six years, she avoided therapy because she didn’t want to seem weak or crazy. She also confessed that it took her becoming suicidal to realise she couldn’t keep it a secret. And she also said she wished she had opened up about it to Alia before.

Read and get ready to be jolted:

However, it also must be added that it takes a lot of courage to come out in the open and publicly acknowledge your miseries. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Ileana D’Cruz have also spoken about battling depression.

