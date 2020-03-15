Shaheen Bhatt shares a cool TikTok video with Alia Bhatt and friends, calls herself the least cool Tik Tok-er

It's Alia Bhatt's birthday today and fans and celebrities have already wished her on the social media platforms. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, she wasn't able to bring in her birthday with media and fans the way she usually does every year. This time, she spent quality time with friends and family at home.

However, the virus hasn't allowed her and her girl gang not to have fun and frolic. Shaheen Bhatt, the actor's elder sister, took to her Instagram account and shared a really cool TikTok video but also called herself the least cool TikTok-er ever. Having said that, the video shows crackling chemistry of Bhatt and her girl gang and the four ladies are surely having a lot of fun. Don't miss the ending.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram I’m the least cool Tik Tok-er of all time. A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) onMar 15, 2020 at 3:12am PDT

Well, we still have some time to go before the day comes to an end and we are expecting some more surprises on her 27th birthday. And talking about surprises, she has a lot of exciting and ambitious films coming up this year and even in 2021 that her fans and critics would really enjoy. First in line would be with father and sister Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, Sadak 2, slated to release on July 10.

This would be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi with Ajay Devgn that's arriving on September 11. She teams up with beau Ranbir Kapoor for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra that's scheduled for release on December 4. In 2021, she will give us SS Rajamouli's RRR and Karan Johar's Takht.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates