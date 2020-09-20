Shaheen Bhatt wishes father Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday with her childhood picture
As filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrates his birthday today on September 20, daughter Shaheen Bhatt has taken to her Instagram account to wish him on the occasion by writing a heartfelt note and sharing her childhood picture.
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrates his birthday today on September 20. On this special occasion, daughter Shaheen Bhatt had something special for her father. She took to her Instagram account to write an emotional and heartfelt note for him and also shared her childhood picture. She even revealed what is the one thing she has learned from him.
She wrote- "Old words that ring as true today:
"I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom."
There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house." (sic)
Have a look at the entire post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Old words that ring as true today: "I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house. My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am. He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are actually all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is. Happy Birthday my Papa, my greatest ally.
Shaheen also keeps sharing her amusing and entertaining pictures with younger sister Alia Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt is known for making films like Arth, Saaransh, Naam, Kabza, Aashiqui, Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and Zakhm. He last directed Sadak 2 that streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe