Shaheen Bhatt wishes father Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday with her childhood picture

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrates his birthday today on September 20. On this special occasion, daughter Shaheen Bhatt had something special for her father. She took to her Instagram account to write an emotional and heartfelt note for him and also shared her childhood picture. She even revealed what is the one thing she has learned from him.

She wrote- "Old words that ring as true today:

"I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom."

There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house." (sic)

Have a look at the entire post right here:

Shaheen also keeps sharing her amusing and entertaining pictures with younger sister Alia Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt is known for making films like Arth, Saaransh, Naam, Kabza, Aashiqui, Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and Zakhm. He last directed Sadak 2 that streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

