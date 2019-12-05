Shaheen, I miss our dream team chats, says Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt's sister

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After launching the digital version of her book in 2018 on World Mental Health Day, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt launched the paperback version of her book 'I've Never Been (Un)Happier' on December 4, 2019. In her book, the author has penned down her tryst with depression which resulted from certain incidents during her childhood. The book has a foreword by their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Shaheen's family including - father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, sisters Pooja and Alia Bhatt attended the launch. Alia Bhatt, who is normally seen in a cheerful mood, broke down into tears while talking about Shaheen's battle with depression, saying she felt terrible as a sister for not understanding her plight. At the event in Mumbai, Alia got emotional and said that despite living with Shaheen all her life, she got to know about what her sister was going through only after reading the book.

"I felt terrible as a sister. I didn't put myself out there enough to understand her. I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have," the actress said.

Interestingly, it seems Katrina Kaif is still pally with ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen. After reading Shaheen's book on battling depression, I've Never Been (Un)Happier, she wrote, "What an incredibly brave thing to do to, so heartbreakingly honestly written. You can feel every moment and every thought...to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful. Shaheen, I miss our dream team chats, need to do it again soon (sic)."

Now, this is some interesting banter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates