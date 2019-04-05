Shaheer Shaikh apologizes for taking credit for dialogue writer-poet Divy Nidhi Sharma

television

In a recent interaction, Shaheer Shaikh claimed that he often tries his hand at shair-o-shairi, which have been incorporated in the show. This has made writer Divy Nidhi Sharma upset!

Shaheer Shaikh has upset writer Divy Nidhi Sharma by claiming that he had written the poems for his character Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. In a recent interaction, the actor claimed that he often tries his hand at shair-o-shairi, which have been incorporated in the show.

Sharma took to social media to clarify that he had written the poems.

However, Shaheer was quick to apologise. He posted a note on Twitter which read: SorryDivyNidhi Sharma Ji. Didn't mention anything I was talking to the PR team I told them I write and I wrote few lines for the initial few eps also and then we got a new writer and his shayaries are good. I would never want to put my name on anybody's work. Ididwritefewlines, which I am not really proud of because it's very average and I thought of it while standing in the scene in front of the camera is what I still remember "jo rehgaya peche nisha jo chut gae halki is yaad.. uska bas yahi kehna hai, ki humari kismat mein firse milna hai. I guess apart from this they made me dub few newshayries which I guess were yours but if u say that u have written this also then I agree to that as well. I don't want to take credit for writing as I am just an actor and that's what I do when I am on set. Sorry didn't mean to hurt anyone."

He further clarified, "It's not an interview, it was a write-up by the PR team. I should have realised that it can hurt someone. Didn't meant to take credit. Sorry it's all your work (sic)."

Shaheer Shaikh, currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, will be making his Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya.

