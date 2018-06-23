Shaheer Shaikh in Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya?

A picture of Shaheer with the team of Mental Hai Kya? was also shared by Kangana Ranaut's team on Instagram.

Shaheer Shaikh

The presence of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Shaikh on the set of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Mental Hai Kya?' has led to speculation that the TV actor is part of the cast. The film is currently being shot in London.

Shaheer has also shared snapshots on Instagram from his first visit to England.

Those in the know say that his trip may also have something to do with his close association with the film's production team, Ekta Kapoor and Ruchika Kapoor of Balaji. A picture of Shaheer with the team of Mental Hai Kya? was also shared by Kangana Ranaut's team on Instagram. Take a look:

More pics from the sets of the film:

