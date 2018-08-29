Shahid Afridi reveals name of former Indian cricketer who nicknamed him 'Boom Boom'

cricket

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, known for his explosive batting, has made a big revelation during a Twitter question-answer session with fans

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi is one of the most explosive cricketers the world has ever seen. As a 16-year-old, Shahid Afridi broke the record of scoring the fastest century in One Day Internationals with a 37-ball ton.

This led to Shahid Afridi becoming a force to reckon with at a very tender age in world cricket and getting the nickname of 'Boom Boom' Afridi.

But who coined this nickname for the flamboyant Pakistani all-rounder is not known to many. Shahid Afridi however, revealed the secret in a recent Twitter interaction with fans, where he was answering many questions about his life and career that his fans asked.

When a fan asked Afridi the name of the person who gave the Pakistani all-rounder the title of 'Boom Boom', Shahid Afridi replied answering, 'Ravi Shastri.'

Well, India coach Ravi Shastri, definitely has got the gift of the gab, and we wonder what nicknames he has for the current lot of Team India players.

Ravi Shastri — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 26, 2018

Shahid Afridi has played 398 ODIs with an astonishing strike rate of 117, in Tests, he played 27 matches with an envious strike rate of 86.97