Shahid Afridi shares blissfull photo with wife Nadia on 18th wedding anniversary

cricket

He captioned it: "Celebrating 18 years of marital bliss with a very special woman. Congratulations @nsaafridi! I wonder which one of us has passed the tolerance test here?"

Shahid Afridi with wife Nadia

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi posted a picture of him with wife Nadia on their wedding anniversary yesterday. He captioned it: "Celebrating 18 years of marital bliss with a very special woman. Congratulations @nsaafridi! I wonder which one of us has passed the tolerance test here?"

Celebrating 18 years of marital bliss with a very special woman. Congratulations @nsaafridi! I wonder which one of us has passed the tolerance test here? ð¤ð pic.twitter.com/Ma6BlyBJaP — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 20, 2018

Shahid Afridi got married to Nadia, who is his maternal cousin. The couple have four daughters together - Ansha, Aqsa, Asmara and Ajwa.

The 38-year-old former Pakistani all-rounder, who is popularly known as Boom Boom, has played 27 Tests with 1,716 runs and 398 ODIs with 8,064 runs scored. At one time, Shahid Afridi had the record for the fastest ODI hundred, scoring in 37 balls.

As a bowler, Afridi holds the record for most T20I wickets taken as captain which is 40, best bowling figures in T20Is by a skipper 4/14 and many more.

Afridi announced his retirement in February 2017, but then made a comeback briefly when he captained the World XI against the West Indies. In May 2018, Afridi announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates