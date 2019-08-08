Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik praise Yuvraj Singh for cancer charity work

cricket

The southpaw, who is currently playing in the Global T20 League in Canada, hosted a charity dinner which was attended by a number of cricketers

Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik have praised former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for his charity work towards cancer patients through the YouWeCan foundation. The southpaw, who is currently playing in the Global T20 League in Canada, hosted a charity dinner which was attended by a number of cricketers.

Afridi took to Twitter to show his support towards Yuvraj's foundation. "@YUVSTRONG12 you have achieved a lot for India in cricket and it's great to see you serving humanity through @YOUWECAN. @SAFoundationN and I will always be there to support your projects and I wish you all the best brother." he tweeted. In reply, Yuvraj wrote, "Thank you lala for your kind words and your generous continuation towards my charity."

Malik, who was also at the gala, tweeted: "It's very heartwarming to see the good work being done by @YOUWECAN & my buddy @YUVSTRONG12 to fight cancer like a hero. Thank you for having me at Gala Dinner, wish you all the best with the projects to elevate the lives of the unfortunate ones amongst us."

