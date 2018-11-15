Shahid Afridi slammed by Pakistan after Kashmir comment

cricket

"My clip is incomplete and out of context. What I said before is missing. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan," he added

Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, 38, kicked off a storm yesterday with his comment that Pakistan did not want Kashmir.

"Kashmir is not an issue. Pakistan does not want Kashmir. Pakistan is unable to take care of its four provinces. Don't give it to India either. Let Kashmir become its own country. At least humanity should stay alive. The people who are dying, at least that [bloodshed] should not happen," the former captain said in his address at the British parliament yesterday.

Within minutes of his speech appearing on the internet, Pakistan slammed Afridi, claiming his comments were careless given the sensitivity of the Kashmir row.Afridi then immediately changed his stance and blamed the Indian media for incorrect reportage.

"My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media. I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights," he said in a tweet. "My clip is incomplete and out of context. What I said before is missing. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan," he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates