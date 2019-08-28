Shahid Afridi to visit LoC to 'express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren'

cricket

Shahid Afridi also said that he would be at Mazar-e-Quaid (the tomb of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah) in Karachi at 12 noon on Friday.

Shahid Afridi at an event

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi said that he will soon visit the Line of Control and 'express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren' after India's decision to end the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and terming Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory.

"Let's respond to PM Imran Khan's call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC (sic)," Afridi tweeted.

Afridi had earlier called for UN intervention as well as that of the US after the Indian government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad had also said that he will visit the LoC with other sportspersons from the nation who were willing to join him. The former cricketer said that they will hoist a flag for peace at the LoC.

"I will go to the border for peace. I will call all the top people, the sportspeople and everyone. I will go there and tell everyone about peace. I will go with a peace flag. If these things did not stop then I will go to the border with anyone who will join me and after going there I will tell people that we want peace and we are with Kashmiri people," Miandad said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

On Tuesday, British boxer of Pakistan origin Amir Khan visited the LoC and met the families living there. The Pakistan Army had arranged the tour for the boxer.

Earlier, former India captain MS Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from cricket and has joined the Indian Armed Forces, bought in India's 73rd Independence Day in the newly formed union territory of Ladakh.

MS Dhoni joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30. Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

Post the World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni had made himself unavailable for selection for India's tour to West Indies to serve in the Indian Army.

Amidst rumours of retirement, MS Dhoni has not yet clarified as to will he continue playing for India any longer or will he hang up his shoes.

