Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput blessed with a baby boy!

After baby Misha Kapoor, couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have embraced parenthood for the second time

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mira.kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday evening. A source informed us saying, "On Tuesday night, the couple were out on a dinner date at Bandra's Bastain cafe, where Mira suffered from a slight discomfort in her belly. Post which, husband Shahid immediately rushed her to Mahim's Hinduja Hospital, and around 4 pm, she had the baby." Mira's mother was seen paying a visit to the hospital.

This is their second baby after Misha Kapoor, who recently celebrated her second birthday. Baby Misha was also born in Hinduja hospital. Actor Shahid Kapoor played the doting husband by pampering wife Mira with all her food-craving demands. Despite the hectic schedules, Shahid always managed to spend time with his pregger wife.

The Padmaavat actor is already on a paternity break. While speaking to mid-day about going on paternity leave, Shahid had said, "During Misha's birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn't work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances."

The imminent diaper duties and sleepless nights will be a refreshing change of pace for him, affirmed Shahid Kapoor. Talking of how fatherhood has changed him, he had earlier said that it has made him less self-oriented.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7 2015 and welcomed their first baby, Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016.

