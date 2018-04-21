Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha to be a big sister now

Last night, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira shared a picture of daughter Misha (right) on their respective Instagram accounts

Last night, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira shared a picture of daughter Misha (right) on their respective Instagram accounts. The tot is seen lying besides a drawing of ballons with a heading 'Big Sister'. There had been buzz about Misha being pregnant again and this post confirmed it.

Sasha chose the day his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film, Beyond The Clouds, hit theatres, to make the announcement. It is said that the couple was keen on an addition to the family soon. They wanted a sibling for Misha, who was born in August 2016, so that they could grow up together. When Mira was pregnant for the first time, Shahid had put speculation to rest by confirming at the trailer launch of Udta Punjab (2016) that she was in the family way.

