Shahid Kapoor confirms wife Mira Rajput's second pregnancy

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

On Friday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to announce wife, Mira Rajput's second pregnancy. He posted a picture of his daughter, Misha, lying down on the blackboard next to a drawing of colourful five balloons, indicating celebration with a big confirmation, "BIG Sister".

A few days ago there were speculations of Mira Rajput being pregnant and social media had gone into a tizzy wondering if she was in the family way again. Netizens felt snapshots of her recent outings hint at a baby bump. Hubby Shahid Kapoor had also recently said that they were keen on having a second child soon.

And this post has just confirmed the arrival of the second baby to be in daughter Misha's company.

The couple tied the knot on July 7th, 2015. Daughter Misha was born on August 26th, 2016. They are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and prove that an arranged marriage, too, can add the desired spark required in a marital relationship.

Shahid Kapoor's fans got to know the couple closer after their 'mushy' appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput once again charmed the audience with their wit and uncensored answers on Neha Dhupia's talk-show, BFFs with Vogue. The couple made some really intimate revelations on the show about their personal life.

