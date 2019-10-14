Shahid Kapoor increases his fee to Rs 35 crore for Jersey?

Shahid Kapoor, who is still basking in the success of his last movie outing, Kabir Singh, has bagged the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey. The movie will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie.

According to Bombay Times, the actor has charged a whopping Rs 35 crore for the film. Speaking to the publication, a source said, "Shahid is super excited to do this remake. He's loved the original and quite enjoyed it. He will give the Hindi film his own spin like he did with Arjun Reddy. The success of Kabir Singh proved that he can succeed with a remake. This is his second remake after Arjun Reddy."

The report quoted a trade expert close to the film, who added that Shahid will also keep 30 per cent of the profit share.

The Telugu version of Jersey revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket. Jersey in Hindi is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

On casting Shahid in the movie, the director spoke to IANS: "I'm really looking forward to remaking my film Jersey in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences."

Shahid's last outing Kabir Singh became one of the biggest hits of this year minting over Rs 250 crore at the Box Office. The film is about a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life, Preeti (Kiara Advani).

Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, it also starred Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film released on June 21.

