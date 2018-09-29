Shahid Kapoor is my teacher, mentor, says Ishaan Khatter

bollywood

Ishaan Khatter made his film debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, but Dhadak marked his entry in Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor with Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khatter, who is close to brother-actor Shahid Kapoor, says he discusses his professional choices with him.

"In the past, I have discussed work with my brother and mother [Neelima Azim]. I think if you are close to somebody, you tend to share the important things with them and films are a dominant part of my life," said Khatter.

"And because he is part of the same industry, it is easier for him to understand. He doesn't demand that I share everything with him neither does my mother. But I like to discuss things with my mother and brother," he added.

Khatter made his film debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, but Dhadak marked his entry in Bollywood. An adaptation of Marathi hit Sairat, Dhadak also marked the much-awaited Bollywood foray of Janhvi Kapoor.

On his love for dance, the actor said, "Actually, my mother was the first dancer in our family and she is the most accomplished of us all as a dancer. I don't think I was even conscious that my brother was a dancer when I started learning the art form. I was very young."

He added, "I definitely share my passion with him. We are very zealous about dance, and he is the more experienced among the two of us. Sasha bhai has been a mentor and has taught me to groove in several different techniques. So, he definitely is my teacher and mentor."

When asked if Khatter was not an actor, what would he be, the youngster said, "I would either be a dancer or do something else related to cinema in the creative department or I could also be an explorer."

