Shahid Kapoor: My father inspires me

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor says he seeks inspiration from his father Pankaj Kapur, and thinks he can never match up to the veteran

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor says he seeks inspiration from his father Pankaj Kapur, and thinks he can never match up to the veteran. "My father inspires me a lot. When I was working with him in Mausam (2011), I got one of the most important lessons of my life ­— that was to follow the director's point of view," said Kapoor.

The actor further added, "When he appreciates me for anything, I feel he has to step a level down as he is extremely brilliant. I can never match up to him." On the personal front, Kapoor and wife Mira welcomed their son Zain earlier this month. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha.

