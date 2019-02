Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh: Remaking iconic film is stressful

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor said 70 per cent of the shoot has already been completed, adding that "Kabir Singh is an iconic film"

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, says it is highly stressful remaking a film so much loved by the audience. "I am having a great time. I think 'Kabir Singh' is very special and 'Arjun Reddy' was amazing. As such it's very stressful making the remake, especially when it has been loved so much," Shahid told the media at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 on Tuesday here.

Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was released in 2017. Shahid said 70 per cent of the shoot has already been completed, adding that "it's an iconic film". "I am playing a challenging role. It releases on June 21. We all are super excited," he said

On his Valentine's Day plans, Shahid said: "Mira (Mira Rajput Kapoor) and I are very spontaneous. We do things we feel correct doing in last minute. "Now, obviously we have kids and we have to make sure that they are priority so, I don't know as of now. There are no plans. We will see what we want to do on the day."

Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in "Kabir Singh". It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever