Shahid Kapoor on missing Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions: Last few days have been tough

Shahid Kapoor, who welcomed son Zain with wife Mira Rajput last week, said their daughter Misha has not been keeping well

Shahid Kapoor has clarified his stand on staying away from the promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, saying he devoted last few days to his children's care as "being a parents is above all else". The37-year-old actor, who welcomed son Zain with wife Mira Rajput last week, said their daughter Misha, two, has not been keeping well.

"The last few days have been tough. Misha (is) running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' to release but being a parent is above all else," Shahid wrote on Twitter.

The "Padmaavat" star hopes to resume promotions soon. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam, "Batti Gul..." releases September 21.

