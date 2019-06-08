Shahid Kapoor or Katrina Kaif, who wore the pantsuit better?

bollywood-fashion

Hours after Katrina Kaif posted the photo, Shahid Kapoor, too shared a picture of himself donning a strikingly similar outfit and took a jibe at the outfits

Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Gone are the days when there would be similarities only between two actresses' outfits. Times have changed and with a very thin line between men and women fashion, Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif just rocked a similar black and white pantsuit and Shahid had a funny take on it. With the world of fashion becoming more and more inclusive and experimental with each passing day, the line which defines gender-specific trends has blurred. And the latest fashion faceoff between Shahid and Katrina proves it.

View this post on Instagram Goa à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ press event ðÂÂÂÂ¸ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJun 7, 2019 at 5:27am PDT

On Friday, Katrina Kaif posted a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen looking her usual fabulous self dressed in a white pantsuit with black stripes. Later, Shahid Kapoor too shared a picture of himself donning a strikingly similar outfit.

View this post on Instagram Thanks for the outfit @katrinakaif ðÂÂÂÂ±#kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onJun 7, 2019 at 8:50am PDT

Shahid Kapoor took a jibe at the outfit he thanked Katrina for lending him her outfit, and wrote, "Thanks for the outfit Katrina Kaif."

Isn't that hilarious or would we want to see them together in a film?

With the world becoming a smaller place with each passing day, outfits get repeated from time to time. While it is nothing new for two B-Town leading ladies or leading men to stumble upon similar clothes, it's definitely rare to see a female and a male actor donning a similar outfit.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is basking in the success of her latest release, Bharat. The actress is being lauded for her exceptional Hindi diction. While Shahid Kapoor awaits the release of South film, Arjun Reddy's remake, Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. Here, the actor too is garnering praises for his acting skills.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor: Kabir Singh made me feel that I never want to become this person

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

(With inputs from ANI)