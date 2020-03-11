Shahid Kapoor poses with hockey player Sardar Singh post-workout; see photo

Shahid Kapoor set the big screens on fire when he portrayed angry young man Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani in the Hindi remake of the massive Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. After Kabir Singh, it's like there's no looking back for Shahid.

Now, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next film, another remake of a Telugu film, Jersey. Jersey, a sports drama, is the story of a man who aspires to play cricket for the Indian team at an age when most cricketers announce retirement. Shahid has been training and shooting hard for this film, touted to become another big hit.

Recently, Indian hockey player Sardar Singh sent out best wishes to Shahid through Instagram for the film. The two apparently caught up after their workout at their gym. Sardar Singh captioned the post as: "Good to meet @shahidkapoor and appreciate his workout in the gym best wishes for upcoming movie"

Did you know Shahid Kapoor had sustained injuries on his lips and chin while shooting for Jersey? The actor had to undergo surgery and was administered stitches as well.

Shahid Kapoor had thanked fans on social media for their wishes. He wrote, "Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. [sic]"

Jersey is all set to release on August 28, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates