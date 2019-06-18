Shahid Kapoor reveals the worst part about kissing Kangana Ranaut in the mud for Rangoon

television

Shahid Kapoor went on Neha Dhupia's chat show to promote his upcoming film Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. On the show, host Neha randomly popped this question of kissing Kangana Ranaut in the mud for Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film Rangoon. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Shahid Kapoor is on a promotional spree with co-star Kiara Advani for their upcoming film, Kabir Singh. In a first, Shahid's fans are getting to see an unseen side of the actor. Shahid Kapoor has been at his candid best for interviews and interactions to promote Kabir Singh.

Both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani went on Neha Dhupia's chat show, BFFs with Vogue, to promote Kabir Singh. On the show, the host just randomly asked Shahid about his experience kissing Kangana in the mud amidst heavy rains in Rangoon (2017). The intimate scene had made headlines during the film's release and attracted massive attention. Back then, too, it was a hot topic of discussion.

When Shahid was asked about the worst part of kissing Kangana Ranaut passionately in the mud, the 38-year-old actor said, "That's a really random question! Really random memories... Kuch yaad hi nahi aa raha hai. Blank ho gaya hoon main, yaar. If it was in the keechad, it was keechad-y."

However, during Rangoon's release in 2017, Kangana Ranaut had too many things to say about this scene. She had said, "Shahid's moustache was horrible and it (kissing) would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick."

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has transformed his persona from a chocolate boy to a dancer, to doing intense roles in films like Udta Punjab, Haider and now Kabir Singh. The actor's film, Kabir Singh, will hit the screens on June 21, 2019, and is a remake of the South film, Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is one of the most anticipated ones. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

