Shahid Kapoor sharing very first picture of wife Mira Rajput is beyond adorable

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have completed four years of togetherness, and to share the excitement, the actor took it to Instagram

Mira Rajput/picture courtesy: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture of wife Mira Rajput to celebrate four years of togetherness. In the picture shared by the Kabir Singh actor, we see Mira Rajput all smiling in a pretty blush pink attire. The actor captioned: "Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you. [sic]"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput exchanged vows on July 6, 2015. The actor didn't shy away from agreeing about his arranged marriage with Mira. Together they share a daughter Misha and son Zain.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh, opposite Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has taken the country by storm, raking in a Rs 225 crore in 16 days. While Shahid has consistently been a critic favourite, Kabir Singh has been hailed as his finest performance so far.

The blockbuster even surpassed the lifetime collections of the original Arjun Reddy, in just two days, even breaking the release day collections of the actor's previous hit, Padmaavat.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

