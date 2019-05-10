Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh sets a unique trend for marketing

bollywood

The first of its kind marketing deal makes Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh becoming the first Bollywood film to have its very own theatre

When it comes to marketing, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh team has gone one step ahead. The makers have tied up with a popular cinema chain to create a unique experience for people.

The first of its kind marketing deal makes Kabir Singh becoming the first Bollywood film to have its very own Theatre. The activity will kick start with the theatre being renamed as Kabir Singh ka theatre. Apart from it, the entire cinema hall will have Kabir Singh's character's personalities. This activity will be carried across 15 theatres across 15 cities in India.

Commenting on the tie-up, Producer and head honcho of T-Series Bhushan Kumar said, "'Kabir Singh is a special film for us and we will be going all out with this film. This association will surely give a brand new experience to audiences and set a platform for film marketing."

Producer Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios stated, "We are glad to associate with PVR and give the fans a chance to experience a never seen before the theatre of the film."

"Kabir Singh has given us the opportunity to enter new territory. It will help us closely to connect with the moviegoers and give them a unique experience. We are happy to celebrate another first with Kabir Singh'' says Shalu Sabarwal Marketing head PVR.

Not only the makers but Shahid Kapoor himself has gone a step ahead for the movie. The actor went through an extreme physical transformation for his role in the film. A major part of the film required him to smoke cigarettes, beedis and pretend to snort cocaine, things that the actor doesn't endorse.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. While the Padmaavat star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, essays the role of Preeti.

The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. When the teaser of Kabir Singh dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It will hit the big screens on June 21, 2019.

