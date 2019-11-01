Shahid Kapoor taking cricket lessons for 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is preparing hard for the Hindi remake of Telegu film "Jersey". He has started training to hone his cricketing skills for the role of a cricketer in the movie. Talking about the film, Shahid said: "It took me some time to decide what to do next after 'Kabir Singh'. But the minute I saw 'Jersey', I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply. "

According to a source, Shahid is "learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions." Also, the film's shoot will start in Chandigarh this month. A picture of Shahid taking cricket training is out. In the image, he is seen holding a bat in his hands.

"Jersey" will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release on August 28,2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever