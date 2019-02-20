Shahid Kapoor to debut as producer with Dingko Singh biopic

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor will also play the titular role of Manipuri boxer Dingko Singh in the film directed by Raja Krishna Menon

Shahid Kapoor. Pic/Kapoor's official Instagram account

Shahid Kapoor will soon turn producer with his next film based on the life of legendary Manipuri boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Kapoor will also play the titular role in the sports biopic.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film was supposed to go on floors in January, but is currently in the scripting stage and will possibly go on floors later this year. Besides directing, Menon will also be co-producing the movie with Shahid Kapoor.

Sources say that Shahid owns the rights to the Dingko Singh biopic and got Raja Krishna Menon on board to direct it. Menon is known for directing the films Airlift and Chef. The film will be shot in multiple domestic and international locations, including Manipur and New Delhi.

At 19, Dingko Singh had won the gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2013. Singh was born in a small village called Sekta in the Imphal district of Manipur. He comes from a humble background and was brought up in an orphanage as his parents couldn't raise him due to poor financial conditions.

In 2017, the Asian Games gold medallist was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. In his battle against cancer, Singh underwent a surgery that saw 70 per cent of his liver removed. Today, the boxer trains over 150 boxers in the age group of 12-14 at the SAI Special Area Games (SAG) Centre in Khuman Lampak.

Besides the biopic, Shahid Kapoor has been shooting for his upcoming film Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani.

