Shahid Kapoor to turn into a producer with a digital offering?

Though the glorification of toxic masculinity in Kabir Singh (2019) had raised many eyebrows, there's no denying that Shahid Kapoor dominated the box-office with the runaway hit. A year on, having sealed his place as a bankable Bollywood star, it is heard that the actor is set to take a leap of faith and turn producer.

Over the past few months, Kapoor has apparently been in talks with a leading OTT giant for a multi-project deal. "He is expected to headline three offerings, thus foraying into digital entertainment. Shahid, who has been considering turning producer for a while, is keen to bankroll one of the projects with the OTT platform. He has begun the groundwork to set up his studio," reveals a source. It may be recalled that in 2019, Kapoor was to graduate to production with a biopic on the Manipuri boxer, Ngangom Dingko Singh, and had acquired the rights to his story. However, the film with director Raja Krishna Menon has yet to go on floors.



Menon

mid-day reached out to Kapoor, who did not respond till press time.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news