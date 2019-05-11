Shahid Kapoor to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore
Shahid Kapoor wrote, "I will be unveiling my first and only wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Stay tuned (sic)." Recently, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and Varun Dhawan unveiled their judwaas at the museum
Shahid Kapoor is all set to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore next week. Shahid Kapoor wrote, "I will be unveiling my first and only wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Stay tuned (sic)." Recently, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and Varun Dhawan unveiled their judwaas at the museum
Shahid Kapoor will be soon joining the prestigious list of Bollywood actors, who have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds. The actor shared the news on social media along with pictures of getting measured for his replica. The 38-year-old actor took to his Twitter account to share this news with everyone and wrote, "I will be unveiling my first and only wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Stay tuned (sic)."
7 days from now, I will be unveiling my first & only wax figure at @MTsSingapore! Stay Tuned! #shahidkapoor #MadametussaudsSG #MTSG #ShahidMTSG pic.twitter.com/aImlvzkloh— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 9, 2019
Recently, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveiled their twins at the museum. When Karan Johar unveiled his statue, he too, shared the images on Instagram account. He had written: "WAXED!!! At @mtssingapore #madametussauds !! What fun with my mom @hiroojohar and my family!!!!! @anushkaskhanna @priyankaskhanna #masi #payal and my surprise from friends who are too shy to be named!!! [sic]"
Varun Dhawan had also shared his wax statue's images on his Twitter account. He had written, "All the magic all the love all the way from HONK KONG [sic]"
All the magic all the love all the way from HONK KONG pic.twitter.com/CIgcHXq7t8— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018
Varun shared another close-up look of his wax replica and wrote, "The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in #abcd2 it’s the original jacket @remodsouza and now this piece of my movie is here forever."
The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in #abcd2 it’s the original jacket @remodsouza and now this piece of my movie is here forever. pic.twitter.com/n6hzQyE0yn— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018
Take a look at Anushka Sharma's wax statue too: Anushka had written: "Eternity & Beyond [sic]" It became difficult for her followers to guess who was the real celeb here:
View this post on Instagram
Well, now let's wait for Shahid Kapoor's wax statue.
Also Read: Here's how Ranveer Singh reacted to wife Deepika Padukone's wax statue
Top Entertainment stories of the day:
- Ajay Devgn: Plan to make a film with three super cops
- Kriti Sanon ups fee by 40 per cent after Luka Chuppi's success
- Are Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty dating each other?
- Tiger Shroff steals the show in Student of the Year 2!
- With a promising debut, Ananya Panday passes with flying colours as a student!
- Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff engaged to Matthew Koma
- Is Priya Prakash Varrier dating Oru Adaar Love co-actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof? 'Wink Girl' responds
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
SRK unveils 'Fan's wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London