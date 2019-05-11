Shahid Kapoor to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is all set to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore next week. Shahid Kapoor wrote, "I will be unveiling my first and only wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Stay tuned (sic)." Recently, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and Varun Dhawan unveiled their judwaas at the museum

Shahid Kapoor will be soon joining the prestigious list of Bollywood actors, who have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds. The actor shared the news on social media along with pictures of getting measured for his replica. The 38-year-old actor took to his Twitter account to share this news with everyone and wrote, "I will be unveiling my first and only wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Stay tuned (sic)."

Recently, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveiled their twins at the museum. When Karan Johar unveiled his statue, he too, shared the images on Instagram account. He had written: "WAXED!!! At @mtssingapore #madametussauds !! What fun with my mom @hiroojohar and my family!!!!! @anushkaskhanna @priyankaskhanna #masi #payal and my surprise from friends who are too shy to be named!!! [sic]"

Varun Dhawan had also shared his wax statue's images on his Twitter account. He had written, "All the magic all the love all the way from HONK KONG [sic]"

All the magic all the love all the way from HONK KONG pic.twitter.com/CIgcHXq7t8 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

Varun shared another close-up look of his wax replica and wrote, "The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in #abcd2 it’s the original jacket @remodsouza and now this piece of my movie is here forever."

The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in #abcd2 it’s the original jacket @remodsouza and now this piece of my movie is here forever. pic.twitter.com/n6hzQyE0yn — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's wax statue too: Anushka had written: "Eternity & Beyond [sic]" It became difficult for her followers to guess who was the real celeb here:

View this post on Instagram Eternity & Beyond âÂ¨ @mtssingapore A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onNov 19, 2018 at 5:43am PST

Well, now let's wait for Shahid Kapoor's wax statue.

