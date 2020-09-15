Shahid Kapoor treats fans to stunning monochromatic picture

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated his fans to a stunning monochromatic picture as he kick-started the week.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor posted on Instagram a picture in which he is showing-off his chocolate boy looks. Shahid posted a monochrome selfie wearing a black vest and sunglasses. The 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero' actor looks handsome in stubble, highlighting his chiselled jawline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onSep 14, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

The 'Jab We Met' actor didn't mention any caption, leaving fans awestruck. With the picture hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Preity Zinta and more than five lakh fans adored the post, while many left red heart, smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Lately, the 'Padmaavat' actor has been on a photo-sharing spree and has been treating fans with some of his stunning pics.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of his workout place as he returned to basics to sweat it out. In the picture, the gymnastic rings were tied to a tree for a workout.

On the professional front, Shahid is gearing up for his sports drama 'Jersey'. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever