Shahid Kapoor urges fans to watch India's football team in action

Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has joined fellow luminaries in supporting India's football team as the Chhetri-led Indian team take on Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup final at the Mumbai Football Arena today.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar had backed Chhetri, who had pleaded fans to come and watch the Indian team in action after playing to empty stadiums. On Saturday, the Padmaavat actor urged fans to go and watch the national team play. He posted a video on Twitter (screen grab above) and captioned it, "It's time we showed support for our Indian Football Team and @chetrisunil11! Join me and let's make sure #BlueForever #BlueTogether echoes throughout India!!"

Chhetri had earlier said, "Abuse us, criticise us but please come to watch the Indian national team play."

