Shahid Kapoor wants to apologise to his parents for this reason

Shahid Kapoor, who is still basking in the success of his last movie outing, Kabir Singh, seems to be quite an indulgent parent when spotted with his kids, Misha and Zain. Interestingly, that wasn't always the case. While the actor puts his family first now, he reveals he was pretty self-oriented before becoming a father.

In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid Kapoor revealed how family has changed him, and how, sometimes, it can be something he struggles with. He told the publication, "I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don't put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it's nice. Sometimes it's frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it."

Shahid further said he wonders about everything his parents did for him and if it's too late to apologise to them for putting them through all the grief he gave him. He shared, "I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent. Now I understand what all they did for me. I don't know if it's too late for me to apologise but through Filmfare, I say, 'Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a prick'".

A few months ago, Shahid and his wife Mira had made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show. On the show, Shahid spoke about how he deals with fights with his wife. He said, "I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It's once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, ours lasts a long time, like fifteen days."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has bagged the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also directed the original movie.

