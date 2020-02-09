Shahid Kapoor's Jersey's Theatrical Rights sold at fabulous price!

After Kabir Singh's gigantic business the industry, trade, and audiences are keenly looking forward to his next release Jersey and now with the All India Theatrical Rights already sold, it only validates the huge demand for the Shahid Kapoor starrer.

Jersey producer Aman Gill says, "We always knew Shahid was a bankable star and Jersey a wonderful film, but to have the All India Theatrical rights bought at a fantastic price by a distributor at such an early stage of production only reconfirmed our belief"

The All India Theatrical rights have been acquired by renowned Mumbai Distributor Rakesh Sippy, who in the past has distributed many blockbuster films.

Says Rakesh "I've seen Shahid grow from strength to strength over the years and after watching the original Telugu film Jersey, it only reaffirms my belief that he completely understands the pulse of the audience. Am proud to be associated as the All India Distributor of Jersey."

Now, this only makes us that much more excited to watch Jersey, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and being presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is set to release on August 28, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates