Shahid Kapoor's special message for PM Narendra Modi

Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor's response on being asked to give a special message to PM Narendra Modi will leave you in awe



Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor says everyone is trying to keep India clean and politicians should also try to do the same. The actor expressed his views when he became part of Colors Infinity show BFFs with Vogue, read a statement from the channel.

When the show's host Neha Dhupia asked Shahid to give a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "We are all working towards swachhta (cleanliness), and we promise that we will keep things 'as clean as possible'.

"I think politicians should do the same."

On the work front, he is busy with his next "Batti Gul Meter Chalu". The film is a social drama on the electricity issue faced by people in the country, and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

