Shahjahanpur SI killing: Two contract killers nabbed from Muzaffarnagar

Two contract killers wanted for killing a sub-inspector in Shahjahanpur were nabbed from Shahpur area here last evening after an encounter with police, a senior official said.

Tehsin and Shokin, carrying reward of Rs 5,000 on their heads, were arrested from Shahpur area in the district last evening, SSP Anant Dev said today.

During encounter, both the accused and constable Vipin Kumar sustained bullet injuries, the SSP said.

Sub-inspector (SI) Meharban Ali, 59, had gone missing from Shahjahanpur on Saturday and his body was recovered from a drain there on Sunday.

He was allegedly killed by the accused, who were hired by his wife as he opposed her extra-marital affair with her brother-in-law, Shahjahanpur police had said yesterday.

Ali was against the lifestyle of his four daughters and also his wife's alleged affair, the officials had said, adding that his wife had approached the accused in Muzaffarnagar and struck a deal for Rs 50,000 to kill him.

The contract killers allegedly strangulated Ali in his house and banged his head several times against the wall in the presence of his wife and daughters, who guarded the body for about 11 hours before it was thrown in a drain in the night, they said.

The wife and four daughters were already under arrest.

