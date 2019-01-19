Shahnawaz: Many PM aspirants in mahagathbandhan, their dream won't be fulfilled

national

The Mahagathbandhan, which is being propped against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by opposition parties, has many leaders who dream of becoming the Prime Minister but their dreams will remain unfulfilled, BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said on Saturday.



A people's coalition will ensure Modi's victory in 2019 and pull the curtains down on the ragtag Mahagathbandhan, he added.



Hussain, who was addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state headquarters here, also accused the Congress of spreading fake facts on key issues.



"The issue of Mahagathbandhan is a bogey and it cannot defeat the BJP because those who are on the dais have dreams to be the Prime Minister. Those dreams will be left unfulfilled," Hussain said.



"There is nothing like Mahagathbandhan. It is just a platform for betraying people and the people will respond to this. Today, there are many alliances against Modi but the people's coalition is with the Prime Minister. The people of the country have decided that Modi will be re-elected," he added.



He said the leaders who were addressing the Mahagathbandhan rally in Kolkata on Saturday have been supportive of Maoist and anti-national forces.



In West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally, some people supported Maoists while some uttered words in support of those who have been caught for sedition. It is not correct, Hussain said.



Lashing out at the Congress for consistently spreading fake facts, he said Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks fake things every day.



"We believe these fake statements will not have an impact on the people. The whole country knows how fake the Congress is," he added.

