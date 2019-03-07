Shahyan Razmi shines in CCI snooker

other-sports

That win proved to be the perfect boost for Shahyan, who pocketed the fourth to complete a deserving 35-72, 69-38, 75-22 and 57-28 victory. Later, Razmi's elder brother Rayaan beat Kankan Shamsi of Uttar Pradesh winning 3-1

Shahyan Razmi

Schoolboy Shahyan Razmi, 13, who represents Elphinstone Cricket Club, stole the thunder with a break of 70 during his first round 3-1 win against Surat's Vismay Gadhiya in the Rs 12.9 lakh prize-money CCI All India Open Snooker Championship yesterday.

Shahyan's commendable break is presently the best in the competition so far and also his personal best in the tournament. Shahyan took off on the wrong foot as the Surat cueist grabbed the opening frame.But the resilient Shahyan bounced back in style and, with some small breaks, won a close second frame to level scores at 1-all.

That win proved to be the perfect boost for Shahyan, who pocketed the fourth to complete a deserving 35-72, 69-38, 75-22 and 57-28 victory. Later, Razmi's elder brother Rayaan beat Kankan Shamsi of Uttar Pradesh winning 3-1.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates