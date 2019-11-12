MENU

Shai Hope's ton helps West Indies complete ODI whitewash v Afghanistan

Published: Nov 12, 2019, 08:46 IST | Santosh Suri | Lucknow

A target of 250 required West Indies batsmen to be at their best in face of four-pronged spin attack, led by skipper Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Sharafuddin Ashraf

Shai Hope
Shai Hope

A superlative century (109 not out) by Shai Hope enabled West Indies to sweep the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with a comprehensive five-wicket win on Monday. This was their first ODI series win as well as sweep since 2014 against Bangladesh.

A target of 250 required West Indies batsmen to be at their best in face of four-pronged spin attack, led by skipper Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Sharafuddin Ashraf. But with opener Hope playing a sheet-anchor role and other batsmen giving him adequate support, West Indies romped home with eight balls to spare.

After being put in to bat, Afghanistan did well to post 249-9, with veteran Asghar Afghan top-scoring with 86. There were half-centuries from Hazratullah Zazai and Nabi.

