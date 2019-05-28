Shailendra Singh-Priya Gupta acquire rights of India's Most Bombed Man- MS Bitta

bollywood

There has been intense interest from several Bollywood producers and directors to acquire his life rights. But finally, Shailendra Singh and Priya Gupta will be producing the film titled Zinda Shaheed

MS Bitta and Shailendra Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/inceptor7

MS Bitta and bombs are friends. He's an Indian above being a Sikh. He's not just a die hard patriot but is the only man in India whose body has been bombed over a 15 times protecting the sovereignty of his country India. He fell in love with India from the age of six and was first bombed when he hoisted the Indian flag at the Golden temple in 1983 taking on terrorist Bindrawale's threat of challenging him to not put up the Indian flag failing which he would be bombed.

MS Bitta joined and left politics and made his life's mission to get terrorists punished, get families of martyrs their rights and fight the big war on 'Political Terrorism'. It's well known that there has been intense interest from several Bollywood producers and directors to acquire his life rights. But finally, well known Entertainment passionate duo of Shailendra Singh and Priya Gupta will be producing the film titled 'Zinda Shaheed' that will go on floors first half of 2020. They are currently in advanced talks with celebrated directors and actors and the same is likely to be announced soon.

Talking about the film producer, Shailendra Singh said, "M.S. Bitta is a living legend. A true patriot. His story deserves to be told, to inspire us all in these very divisive times. His story will inspire the 600 million youth of our country. I thank MS Bitta for trusting us to tell his story. It will be a game-changer for Bollywood."

Adding further, Priya Gupta said, "MS Bitta's life is a living example of how you can serve your country without a 'Kursi' or a 'Wardi. Unlike our great leaders like Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose whom we have not seen but only know through their stories, MS Bitta is a Zinda Shaheed. His life is truly inspiring and we are very proud and excited to be making this film."

Shailendra Singh is a highly respected storyteller and is an award-winning producer of 72 feature films, has conceptualized over a 2000 ad campaigns, is a bestselling author, writer, and director of feature films and award winning short films, and the father of Sunburn. India's Entertainment Maverick has also recently acquired the rights for the life story of global dance champions Kings United.

MS Bitta, Shailendra Singh and Priya Gupta are all Ganpati Bhakts. They will seek blessings at the Sidhivinayak Temple today to kickstart the making of the film.

