Shailene Woodley to star in upcoming thriller 'Misanthrope'

Damian Szifron, who directed the Academy Award nominated 'Wild Tales' has written the screenplay of the film along with Jonathan Wakeham

Shailene Woodley

Actor Shailene Woodley is all set to be a part of an upcoming serial killer thriller 'Misanthrope'. As learned by Variety, the film will be presented to the buyers at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

'Misanthrope' will revolve around a talented yet troubled cop recruited by the FBI to hunt for a murderer. The shooting of the film is scheduled to be done in Atlanta this year. The makers are yet to finalise the additional cast for the film.

'The Fault in Our Stars' actor said, "Screenplays like 'Misanthrope,' that is this well executed both in theme and tone, are rare to come by with a director like Damian behind the wheel.

She added, "I have complete trust we will create something that will have a profound impact on cinema and will resonate with audiences, especially given the times we are living in right now. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this team."

Meanwhile, eulogizing Woodley, the director Szifron said, "I'm privileged to be working with an actress as talented and inspiring as Shailene Woodley, this incredible producing team, and the support of FilmNation." FilmNation will be handling the worldwide sales of the film.

"'Misanthrope' will deliver the kind of cinematic experience that made me a filmmaker and I can't wait to share it with audiences all over the world," the director added.

Shailene Woodly recently wrapped up 'No No No, Yes' which is helmed by director Drake Doremus.

