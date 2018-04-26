Shailene Woodley's 'Adrift' gets India release date

Adrift will release in India on June 1. The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures



Shailene Woodley

Actors Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflins romance drama Adrift will release in India on June 1. The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement issued to IANS. According to variety.com, Adrift is based on the true story of two avid sailors who set out on a journey across the ocean. Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin) couldn't anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.

In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

Baltasar Kormákur has helmed the film from a screenplay by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell and David Branson Smith. It is based on the book "Red Sky in Mourning: A True Story of Love, Loss, and Survival at Sea".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever