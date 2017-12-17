Shaina NC, Hrithik Roshan felicitate Varun Jain, India's first paraplegic river rafter

Shaina NC, World Chairperson of Giants International, actor Hrithik Roshan and Ramdas Athawale felicitate Varun Jain, India's first paraplegic river rafter, at the 43rd Giants Annual Convention in the city

Shaina NC, World Chairperson of Giants International, actor Hrithik Roshan and Ramdas Athawale (extreme left) felicitate Varun Jain, India's first paraplegic river rafter, at the 43rd Giants Annual Convention in the city. Despite an accident that left him paralysed waist down, Jain is an adventure sports enthusiast, and runs a travel firm in Rishikesh, spreading awareness about making travel inclusive and accessible to the differently abled. Pic/Shadab Khan

