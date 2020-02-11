Shakarkandi special

Come winter, and the streets of India are filled with an aromatic, smoked sweet treat. You can see men standing with small angeethis, roasting shakarkandi or sweet potato, slicing it up and offering it for Rs 30 a plate. Today, the popular street food has several new avatars, as chefs across the city combine nostalgia of this rather healthy ingredient with modern plating. We tell you eight places to kickstart your trip down memory lane.

Chakna that keeps you hydrated

Aiming to give their crowd-favourite classic nachos a twist, this eatery decided to serve sweet potato crisps with black bean and corn salsa, jalapeno cheese sauce and guacamole. "Sweet potatoes boost immunity and regulate digestion. It also makes for an amazing chakna as when you are drinking you tend to forget to stay hydrated. But the fibre in sweet potatoes help maintain water balance. It's filling but not overpowering," Bishal Unal, head chef, says.

At The Irish House, Inorbit Mall, Malad West.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 8879773390

Cost Rs 345

Fried but healthy

This sweet fried snack is surprisingly healthy. Fried lotus root, sweet potato and pumpkin are tossed in organic honey sweet and sour sauce with thyme, making it the ideal chakhna. "Being a chef, it is my responsibility to promote sustainable local produce and incorporate ingredients without affecting the taste. It's time we help people realise its health benefits," says Altamsh Patel, executive chef, The Park.

At Meishi, The Park Hotel, Juhu.

Time 12 pm to 11 am

Call 68159100

Cost Rs 750

Tradition with a twist

This eatery offers a somewhat traditional version of the sweet potato with their brulee. "It has a low glycemic index which lowers your blood sugar. In North India, sweet potato stalls are a common sight. It is roasted on the clay pot, peeled, sliced, drizzled with spices and lemon juice, and served. I wanted to offer the same experience but enhance spices while retaining its rustic appeal," Pra­shant Issar, co-founder, says.

At Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8657531988

Cost Rs 240

Healthy waffles

Enjoy guilt-free waffles made with sweet potatoes and oats. "Sweet potatoes give a distinct ca­ramelised flavour. They also bind the dish together," says Di­nesh Shinde, head chef.

At Aromas Café and Bistro, Bandra West. (Also in Powai, Juhu, Thane)

Time 8 am to 1 am

Call 66940050

Cost Rs 269

Dumplings for the win

If you love dumplings, this version that uses roast sweet potatoes with a punch of wasabi is for you. "Sweet potato acts as an anti-oxidant, consists of beta-carotene, and can be eaten five times a day, unlike potatoes," says chef Eric Sifu.

At KOKO, Kamala Mills Compound.

Time 12 pm to 4.30 pm, 7 pm to 1 am

Call 7715963030

Cost Rs 450

Sri Lankan flavours

This eatery is dishing out maalu cutlet, a traditional Sri Lankan fish cutlet with garlic, chilli and curry leaf filling. "Fish cutlets always require binding so that they do not crumble while frying. We have used sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes as it's eaten along with sambols for breakfast or with curries in Sri Lanka. This not only adds a mild sweet flavour to balance the spice but also adds dietary fibre," says Lakshit Shetty, chef and co-founder.

At Hoppumm, 5, Cambata Building, Churchgate.

Time 11.30 am to 3.30 pm; 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 22886012

Cost Rs 280

Jacket of comfort

Love jacket potatoes, but want an option with less carbs? The jacket sweet potato stuffed with kale, chickpeas in mustard-tomato dressing, house-made probiotic-rich sauerkraut is what you are looking for. "I love stuffed tandoori aloo. I wanted to make something like that but with organic produce and modern flavours. The spotlight needed to be put on the orange sweet potato. The lacto-fermented, probiotic-rich sauerkraut and cashew cheese add acidity to the dish," says Vanika Choudhary of the eatery.

At Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar, ground floor, Upadrashta House, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Time 8 am to 10.30 pm

Call 22659000

Cost Rs 525

Oink, oink

If you love your pork, then the pork and bandel cheese dip with sweet potato chips is a dish you must try. Born when the chef was working on their cheese and mead menu, and he chanced upon the indigenous bandel sourced from West Bengal. "It has a natural smokey and salty flavour, which added a layer to the juicy pork dip. While we did think of serving it with other crisps, the sweet potato chips with our homemade barbeque rub balanced this naturally salty dip very well," says Abhishek Pednekar, head chef, Woodside Inn Andheri.

At Woodside Inn, Shop No 11 & 12, Link Plaza Commercial Complex, Andheri West.

Time 11.30 am to 1.30 am

Call 26328963

Cost Rs 595

