Shake a leg with Sunny Leone on Hello Ji from Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

The first look of the most awaited song titled 'Hello Ji', from Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is out now. ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have unveiled the teaser of the dance number featuring the dazzling diva Sunny Leone. The baby doll sure knows how to get everyone on the dance floor with her impeccable dance moves.

And this time too, Sunny is eager to say hello to all her fans with this foot-tapping number. With all her songs becoming chartbusters one after the other, this peppy song is touted to be the biggest party track of the year that will play all night long.

Watch Video:

The song is composed by accomplished music-director duo Meet Bros and choreographed by the talented Vishnu Deva. Fans have to wait a little more to groove on the song as The Hello Ji track, sung by Kanika Kapoor, will be releasing on November 29, 2019.

