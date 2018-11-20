Shakeela a brave soul who defied norms: Richa Chadha

bollywood

Richa will be seen playing the role of Shakeela in the biopic, based on the life of the southern actress of the same name, whose popularity soared after the untimely and tragic demise of Silk Smitha

Actress Richa Chadha says southern adult film actress Shakeela was a brave soul who defied the norms of the business during her time.

Talking about Shakeela, Richa said in a statement: "She was a brave soul who defied the norms of the business during her time and her story was much more than what people know of. To essay, the role of a living being is additional responsibility on me as actor and team as the makers of the film."

She added: "I'm looking forward now that the film has wrapped up for the release next year. We have kept the story to the most authentic version of her real life. Shakeela herself has been pivotal to making this film happen and helping us in in-depth knowledge into her life which has helped us tell the story in its most authentic version possible."

Looks like the director Indrajit Lankesh is cautious and doesn't want to be accused of 'whitewashing' the truth as had happened in the case of a recent blockbuster. Despite it all, Shakeela meets your eye, looking into the lens with confidence.

The Indrajit Lankesh film is co-produced by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment. It is slated to release in Summer 2019.

