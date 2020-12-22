Shakeela song: Richa Chadha shows off her belly dancing moves in Taaza

The makers of Richa Chadha's Shakeela have released the new song from the film titled Taaza. The song is sung by Prakriti Kakar, Saheb Khan and Veer Samarth, and has been penned by lyricists Kumaar and Saheb Khan.

Watch the video of Taaza below:

The song features Richa Chadha as Shakeela flaunting her belly dancing moves as the video's narrative shows glimpses of Shakeela's on-screen and off-screen life and rise to stardom. Based on the life of the adult film star, who rose from rags to riches, and her downfall is a shocking true story directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

The film is set for a theatrical release across five languages on December 25 this year. The film is produced and presented by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO movies.

