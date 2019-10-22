Shakib Al Hasan and other Bangladesh players refuse to play until they get salary hike

Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India was yesterday thrown into jeopardy after their national team players refused to participate in any cricketing activity until their demands, including a hike in salary, are met. The boycott plan was announced by the country's top players such as Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim at a press conference here. Nearly 50 players are part of the protest.

A boycott of any cricket activity for the foreseeable future will have an immediate impact on the National Cricket League, currently in progress. The action could also jeopardise the training camp for next month's tour of India and possibly the tour itself.

India tour starts on Nov 3

During the tour starting November 3, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches as part of the World Championship. "We have to respect the local coaches, physios, trainers and groundsman. They get really a little amount of salary at the end of the month," senior opener Tamim Iqbal said on behalf of the players at the press conference. The camp was supposed to start this week with the team's spin consultant Daniel Vettori in attendance. One of the major points raised by the players was better remuneration for those competing at the first-class level.



"Match fees for first-class cricket should be raised to one lakh taka from the current 35,000 taka. Also, the salary of first-class cricketers should be increased by 50 per cent," said their most decorated player Shakib. "A first-class cricketer gets only 1500 taka as the daily allowance. I don't think this is enough for a cricketer in order to get a healthy lifestyle. At the same time, we are demanding to increase the travel allowance. We will be happy if BCB ensures the air tickets for travelling for first-class cricketers around the country," he added.

BCB's internal matter: Dada

India responded with a guarded statement, calling Bangladesh's internal matter. "The BCCI will wait and watch the developments closely. This is an internal matter of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and until and unless we hear from them, there is no need for us to make any comments," a senior BCCI functionary said. Later BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly said in Kolkata that he was confident that Bangladesh will not call-off the series.

"It is the internal matter of BCB but it's not under my purview," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata. However, many in the Indian Cricket Board feel that Ganguly's cordial relations with both players and officials in Bangladesh cricket might help in salvaging the situation. "A lot of fans are expected to travel from Dhaka and its surrounding towns to watch the match, a first in Kolkata. I believe that they will pay heed to our president's request if the situation demands," another BCCI official said.

