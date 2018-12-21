Shakib Al Hasan stars as Bangladesh beat WI to level T20 series

cricket

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell finished with 2-38 as the most successful West Indies bowler. The third and final match of the series will be held at the same venue on Saturday

Shakib Al Hasan (right) celebrates a WI wicket with Mohammad Saifuddin yesterday. Pic/AFP

Shakib Al Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs in their second Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Thursday.

Shakib finished with 5-20, helping Bangladesh bowl out West Indies for 175 runs and draw the series level after the hosts made 211-4 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Rovman Powell hit 50 off 34 balls but succumbed to pressure as West Indies folded their innings in 19.2 overs.

Opener Liton Das struck 60 off 34 balls while Mahmudullah Riyad (43 not out), Shakib (42 not out) and Soumya Sarkar (32) chipped in with useful cameos as Bangladesh posted their highest ever score in a Twenty20 international on home soil.

