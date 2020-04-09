Shaking things up

This is a time to gorge on drinks like fruit juices and milkshakes, now that the stronger stuff is indefinitely out of bounds. You can of course make your own juices at home, be it with fruits like oranges and watermelons that are available in the market, or with beetroot for savoury ones. But for milkshakes, Anil More, chef and manager at Naturals Wow — a dessert parlour that's an offshoot of the popular ice cream brand — suggests that you shake things up with some avocado and pistachio ice cream. It's healthy, filling and the perfect antidote to the temperature outside as the summer kicks in.

Recipe: avocado milkshake

Yield: 4 servings,

Prep Time: 3 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 8 minutes

Ingredients

320 ml milk

240 gm fresh ripened avocado pulp

360 gm pishori pista ice cream

360 gm pishori pista ice cream scoop for topping

Instructions

1. Pour milk in a mixer.

2. Add avocado pulp and pishori pista ice cream and blend it.

3. Pour the mix in a milkshake jar.

4. Put a small scoop of pishori pista ice cream on top.

5. If you like a chilled milkshake, add ice cubes before scooping the pishori pista ice cream.

