Shakira excited to celebrate birthday during Super Bowl
Shakira is slated to perform with singer Jennifer Lopez for the NFL finals in Miami
POP singer Shakira, partner of Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, has said that she is thrilled to celebrate her birthday with the world during the Super Bowl Half-time Show next year. Shakira, who will turn 43 next year, is slated to perform with singer Jennifer Lopez for the NFL finals in Miami, Florida, on February 2 next year.
Speaking on a radio show, hosted by Kiwi DJ, Zane Lowe, Shakira said: "It's gonna be on my birthday! I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it's the holy grail of the entertainment industry."
She added: "It's a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it's gonna be fantastic and I'm gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it's surreal, actually."
