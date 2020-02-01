Shakira, JLo to celebrate life, empowerment at Super Bowl

Colombian pop star Shakira has revealed she will not just pay homage to the late basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last weekend, but also celebrate life and diversity in America, when she shares stage with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami, Florida on February 2.

Speaking during a press conference at the Hilton Miami Downtown on Thursday, Shakira said: "Life is so fragile. And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage."

Meanwhile, Lopez, is proud that it is going to be the first time two Latinas will perform at the prestigious event. "That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter [Emme], when I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to have that, to see that two Latinas are doing this in this country at this time, it's just very empowering for us," she said.

